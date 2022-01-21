Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

