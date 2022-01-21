Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

