Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

