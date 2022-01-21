Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 203.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. Prudential plc has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

