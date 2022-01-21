Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 199,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

