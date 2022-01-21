Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYI. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Shares of HYI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

