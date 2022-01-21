Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

