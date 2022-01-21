Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

