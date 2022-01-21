Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

