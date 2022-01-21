iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $139.40.

