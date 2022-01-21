Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

