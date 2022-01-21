Insider Selling: Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Sells $362,799.93 in Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lightwave Logic stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.33. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

