Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

