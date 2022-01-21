Deutsche Bank AG Sells 417 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.51 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.85, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

