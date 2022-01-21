John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.8103 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.86%. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.