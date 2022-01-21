Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOON. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $21.14 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

