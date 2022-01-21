Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

