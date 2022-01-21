Analyzing TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TDCX alerts:

4.0% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TDCX and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $323.36 million 5.87 $64.04 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.08 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -7.25

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TDCX and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 128.16%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45%

Summary

TDCX beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.