Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Sell

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

AGI opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Amundi purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $10,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

