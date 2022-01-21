First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of AG opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

