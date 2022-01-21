Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

