20,132 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 484,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $18.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

