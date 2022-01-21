Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.14).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.08) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.19) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($27,288.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 67.54 ($0.92) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 66.65 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

