Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,338,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MCB stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

