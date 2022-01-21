Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Q2 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after buying an additional 202,449 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Q2 by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Q2 by 1,269.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

