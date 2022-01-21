ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd grew its stake in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

