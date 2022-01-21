Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

MTH opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

