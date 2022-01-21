ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.66. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 34,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.