ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.66. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 34,937 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
