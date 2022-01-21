Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.55. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 58,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

