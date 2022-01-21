Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.80. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

MOLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.