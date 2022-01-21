Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALDX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

