Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $65.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,027 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

