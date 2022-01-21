Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $65.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 8,027 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.