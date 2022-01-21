Short Interest in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Expands By 22.2%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACBA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

