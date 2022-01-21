Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 2,398 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

