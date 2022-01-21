Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.80. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 2,398 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
