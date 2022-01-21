Raymond James & Associates Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SelectQuote were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after buying an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 448,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,411,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after purchasing an additional 406,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

SLQT opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

