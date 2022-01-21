Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

