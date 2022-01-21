N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 40.32 ($0.55) on Tuesday. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 36.16 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.85 ($1.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

