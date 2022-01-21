Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,197 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

VVR stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

