Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,350.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 211,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.