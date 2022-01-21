KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $3,262,025. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

