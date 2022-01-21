New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unitil were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 400.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1,155.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 112,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE UTL opened at $44.64 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $713.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

