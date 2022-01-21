Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,883 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

