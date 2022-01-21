New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 907 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATN International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ATN International stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $617.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

