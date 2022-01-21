New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,504 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

