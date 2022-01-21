New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,296 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

