New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $426,000 Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

