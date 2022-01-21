Head to Head Analysis: Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) vs. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Next Hydrogen Solutions and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manitex International has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Manitex International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Next Hydrogen Solutions and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Next Hydrogen Solutions and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manitex International $167.50 million 0.73 -$13.61 million $0.07 87.86

Next Hydrogen Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Summary

Manitex International beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

