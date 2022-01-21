Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,126 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $78,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 35.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 62,992.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron C. Scott acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

ARAY stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

