New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,689 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.