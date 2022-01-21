BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,439,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,615,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. BYD has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

